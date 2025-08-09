Trump says to meet Putin on August 15 in US state of Alaska

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on social media that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on August 15 in the US state of Alaska.

Trump said on Truth Social that further details will follow, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Putin and Trump will focus on options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the upcoming summit, RIA Novosti reported.

On Thursday, Trump said that a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders is not a condition for him to meet with Putin.

Russia expects next meeting in Russia: Putin’s aide

Meanwhile, following the upcoming Alaska summit, Russia expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to be held in Russia, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Saturday.

“If we look ahead, then, naturally, we should aim for the next meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to take place on Russian territory,” Ushakov was quoted by TASS news agency as saying. “A corresponding invitation has already been sent to the US President.”

Putin’s 3 hr meeting with Trump’s special envoy

Plans for the face-to-face meeting between the two leaders originally surfaced after Putin’s three-hour working meeting with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday.

During a call with European leaders on Wednesday, Trump reportedly said the meetings would include only himself, Putin and Zelensky, excluding any European counterparts.