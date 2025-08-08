‘Not going to occupy Gaza’: Netanyahu vows to free enclave from Hamas

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, August 8, affirmed that Israel’s objective is not to occupy Gaza but to free the enclave from Hamas control.

“We are not going to occupy Gaza – we are going to free Gaza from Hamas,” Netanyahu wrote in a statement on X.

“Gaza will be demilitarized, and a peaceful civilian administration will be established, one that is not the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas, and not any other terrorist organization. This will help free our hostages and ensure Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future.”

Netanyahu made these remarks during a phone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, he voiced disappointment over Germany’s decision to suspend weapons exports to Israel.

“Instead of supporting Israel’s just war against Hamas, which carried out the most horrific attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, Germany is rewarding Hamas terrorism by embargoing arms to Israel,” the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, Israel’s political-security cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City, signalling a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

“The IDF will prepare to take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones,” Netanyahu’s office confirmed.

Belgium summons Israeli ambassador

Belgium’s deputy prime minister, Maxime Prevot, summoned the Israeli ambassador in protest and warned that the “continued colonization” of Palestinian territories is “unacceptable and contrary to international law.”

In a post on X, Prevot said the move was intended to “express our total disapproval of this decision, but also of the continued colonization … and the desire to annex the West Bank as was recently promoted by the Knesset.”

He warned Israel’s actions risked “wip[ing] Palestine completely off the map” and could “pose a major risk to the Israeli hostages still being held,” calling for a reversal of the plans which he said would “permanently compromise any prospect of a ceasefire.”

The announcement marks a significant escalation in Israel’s campaign against Hamas, now approaching its two-year mark, and underscores growing diplomatic tensions with European partners over the conduct and direction of the military operation.