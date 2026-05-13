Trump says US seeking ‘good deal’ with Iran amid Hormuz tensions

As the US-Israeli war on Iran entered its 75th day on Wednesday, May 13, US President Donald Trump said Washington was pursuing a “good deal” with Tehran while insisting Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon.

“We’ll see what happens with Iran,” Trump told reporters before departing for China. “Anyone who allows the madmen in Iran to get a nuclear weapon is a stupid person,” he added.

Trump said the United States did not require assistance from Chinese President Xi Jinping on Iran and maintained Washington would “prevail one way or another, whether peacefully or otherwise”.

Also Read Cost of the US war on Iran climbs to USD 29 billion: Pentagon

Trump says trade to dominate China talks

Ahead of his Beijing visit, Trump said trade would be the primary focus of discussions with Xi, although Iran would still be part of their talks.

“I wouldn’t say Iran is one of them, to be honest with you, because we have Iran very much under control,” Trump said.

He also warned Tehran over its nuclear programme, stating: “We’re either going to make a deal or they’re going to be decimated.”

Trump reviews ceasefire prospects

Trump said he would continue assessing the future of the current ceasefire “for the next little while” as tensions persisted across the region.

Trump backs Hormuz blockade

Trump defended the US blockade targeting Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as “100 percent effective”.

He predicted oil prices and inflation would fall rapidly once the conflict ends, claiming large volumes of oil remained stranded because of disruption in the Gulf.

Trump attacks US media coverage

The US president accused sections of the American media of “giving Iran false hope” through reports on the conflict.

In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed suggestions that Iran was performing well militarily amounted to “virtual treason”.

Donald Trump’s social media post on Iran and US media. Photo: Screengrab

Earthquake strikes near Tehran

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Tehran on Tuesday, according to Iran’s seismological centre.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres and was felt across Tehran and neighbouring Mazandaran province. Iranian state media reported no casualties or major damage.

Representational image

US inflation reaches three-year high

US consumer inflation rose to 3.8 percent year-on-year in April, marking the highest level in three years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Energy prices jumped 17.9 percent compared with the same period last year, while food prices rose 3.2 percent. Core inflation increased to 2.8 percent from 2.6 percent in March.

Schumer urges end to Iran war

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer blamed the conflict for rising fuel costs and called on Republicans to support legislation aimed at ending the war.

“Americans are paying over USD 4.50 a gallon for gas because Trump refuses to end this war,” Schumer wrote on X.

Americans are paying over $4.50/gallon for gas because Trump refuses to end this war.



If Republicans care at all about lowering costs and defending our troops, they will support Democrats’ War Powers Resolution to end this war with Iran. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 12, 2026

Britain deploys military assets to Gulf

Britain announced the deployment of Typhoon fighter jets, HMS Dragon, autonomous mine-hunting systems and counter-drone equipment as part of a multinational mission to secure shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

London also pledged 115 million pound to strengthen maritime defence systems linked to the operation.

US says blockade redirected commercial vessels

The US Central Command said naval operations in the Strait of Hormuz had redirected 65 commercial ships and disabled four others.

Iranian authorities, however, insisted vessels required approval from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to pass through the waterway.

US warns of prolonged Hormuz disruption

The US Department of Energy’s statistical agency said it expected the Strait of Hormuz to remain effectively shut through late May, warning of continued pressure on global fuel markets.

Qatar warns against pressure tactics

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani warned Iran against using the Strait of Hormuz to pressure Gulf states.

“Iran should not use this strait as a weapon to pressure or to blackmail the Gulf countries,” he said.

Qatar PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Kuwait arrests four linked to IRGC

Kuwait’s interior ministry said four individuals affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were arrested after allegedly infiltrating the Gulf state by sea near Bubiyan Island.

Authorities said one member of Kuwait’s armed forces was injured during clashes with the group.

Kuwait summons Iranian envoy

Kuwait summoned Iran’s ambassador and handed over a formal protest note, describing the alleged infiltration as a “hostile act” and a violation of Kuwaiti sovereignty and international law.

Iran rejects Kuwait accusations

Iran denied allegations that it had planned hostile actions against Kuwait, saying the detained individuals entered Kuwaiti waters unintentionally during a maritime patrol because of navigational disruption.

Tehran also demanded consular access to the detainees.

Iran and Norway discuss maritime security

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Norway’s deputy foreign minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik in Tehran to discuss diplomacy, regional tensions and maritime security.

Araghchi accused the United States and Israel of escalating instability in the Strait of Hormuz, while Kravik stressed the need for lasting regional peace.

Pakistan discusses mediation efforts with China

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining a ceasefire and ensuring uninterrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Lindsey Graham questions Pakistan role

During a congressional hearing with General Dan Caine, Senator Lindsey Graham said he did not trust Pakistan, citing reports alleging Iranian aircraft were stationued at Pakistani bases.

Republican senator Lindsey Graham

Hezbollah claims attacks on Israeli positions

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it launched 25 attacks against Israeli military positions across southern Lebanon using drones, guided missiles, artillery and rockets.

The group claimed it targeted Israeli troop gatherings, military vehicles and a Merkava tank.

Iran executes convicted rebel

Iran’s judiciary announced the execution of Abdoljalil Shahbakhsh, who was convicted of armed rebellion and membership in the Sunni militant group Ansar al-Furqan.

Authorities linked him to attacks carried out during unrest following the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.

Abdoljalil Shahbakhsh, a Baluch political prisoner. Photo: X

Protesters removed from Senate hearing

Two protesters were removed from a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing involving Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine during discussions on military funding linked to the Iran conflict.

US media later reported the pair had been charged with unlawful conduct.

JUST IN: Two individuals were just ejected from the Senate Appropriations hearing as War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine faces questions from lawmakers about military funding amid the war with Iran.



One of the protesters escorted out was a woman… pic.twitter.com/PO3U0hGgs7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 12, 2026

Saudi and UAE leaders discuss regional stability

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed regional developments and Gulf security during a telephone conversation.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Photo: SPA

Melania Trump to skip China visit

US First Lady Melania Trump will not accompany President Trump during his China visit, according to the South China Morning Post.