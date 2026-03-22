Trump set to feature on gold coin to celebrate 250 years of US Independence

Washington: US President Donald Trump is all set to feature on a gold coin to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary, amid questions over the legality of the move.

The 24-karat gold coin, portraying Trump leaning on the Resolute desk with clenched fists, will be only the second time a living president has featured on a coin.

Earlier, Calvin Coolidge, the 30th US President had featured on a commemorative coin alongside George Washington that were minted in 1926 to celebrate 150 years of the US Independence.

The US Commission on Fine Arts, at its meeting on March 19, approved the design of the commemorative gold coin, which will be minted once the final dimensions are decided.

“As we approach our 250th birthday, we are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving President, Donald J. Trump,” US Treasurer Brandon Beach said in a statement to FOX Business.

US Federal law states that no living president can appear on US currency.

However, Beach said the proposed commemorative coin would be separate from circulating currency and the Treasury Secretary has sole discretion over the final design selection and authorizing its minting.

Democrats have termed the Trump-themed gold coin embarrassing and against the nation’s values.

“Monarchs and dictators put their faces on coins, not leaders of a democracy,” Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) was quoted by The Washington Post.

The coin is expected to join a slate of special-edition currencies and medals the treasury is releasing to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US Independence.

Critics see the commemorative coin as the latest effort by Trump to leave his mark on the Washington landscape. Earlier, the Kennedy Centre was renamed as the Trump-Kennedy Centre for Performing Arts and the US Institute of Peace building had the name of the President added to it.

Trump has also sought to remake White House grounds, proposing a visitor screening center and demolishing the White House’s East Wing to build his long-desired ballroom.