‘Trust Allah,’ Sania Mirza’s positive Instagram note goes viral

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is an avid social media user, enjoys a massive fan following of 10.1 million on Instagram. From cute photos of her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, best captures from her matches to positive life thoughts, Sania often keeps sharing glimpses of her life on her photo-sharing app.

On Friday, the 35-year-old tennis player took to her Instagram stories and urged people to remember God in the tough times and have faith in him. Her positive note read: “Allah knows your soul is tired. He knows you find it hard to accept what’s going on. He knows you’ve been asking him and praying hard. He knows you’re confused and in need of comfort. But he also knows what’s best for you. He will always steer you in that direction. Trust him.”

Her second Instagram story was about the importance of personal space which read: “Sometimes, she needs a certain space, like we all do. A place where we go silent and become deaf to the world around us and then we hear. We hear the whispers of our soul.”

Sania Mirza is currently in Dubai along with her husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan Mirza Malik. In her latest interview with Curly Tales, Sania gave us a glimpse inside her beautiful new abode and revealed that she moved into her new house just a couple of months ago. Take a tour inside her home here.