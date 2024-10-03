Truth behind Aaradhya Bachchan and Salman Khan’s viral images

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been making headlines for months now due to ongoing rumors about their alleged separation. While their family, including their daughter Aaradhya, usually appears happy in public, recent reports suggest that there may be issues between Aishwarya and the Bachchan family. It is rumored that Aishwarya now lives separately with Aaradhya.

Amid these rumors, several pictures have surfaced online claiming Aaradhya Bachchan meeting Salman Khan during the shooting of his upcoming movie Sikandar. The images, shared widely on social media, have fueled discussions and people are talking about it.

However, upon closer examination and fact check, it turns out that these pictures are manipulated. Aaradhya’s face has been edited onto the body of Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen. The photos have been manipulated, and no such meeting took place.

This manipulation has mislead fans into believing a false narrative of a connection between Aaradhya and Salman Khan, fueling unnecessary controversy.

In today’s world of advanced editing and AI, it’s easy to spread false information. It’s important to respect celebrities’ privacy and not share manipulated content.