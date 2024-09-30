TS DSC results 2024 released

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Monday released the much-anticipated TS DSC Results 2024. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy officially declared the results during a press conference at the state secretariat.

Candidates will be able to access their results online through the Telangana State District Selection Committee’s (TG DSC) official website.

Exam overview

The Telangana Education Department conducted the DSC (District Selection Committee) online examinations from July 18 to August 5, 2024, aimed at filling 11,062 vacant government teaching positions throughout the state.

A total of 2,79,957 candidates registered for the exam, with 2,45,263 actively participating in the assessments.

How to check TS DSC results 2024

Candidates can follow these steps to check their scores: