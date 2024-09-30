TS DSC results 2024 to be released on Monday

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated TS DSC Results 2024 is set to be announced on Monday, September 30. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will officially declare the results during a press conference at the state secretariat.

Following the announcement, candidates will be able to access their results online through the Telangana State District Selection Committee’s (TG DSC) official website.

Exam overview

The Telangana Education Department conducted the DSC (District Selection Committee) online examinations from July 18 to August 5, 2024, aimed at filling 11,062 vacant government teaching positions throughout the state.

A total of 2,79,957 candidates registered for the exam, with 2,45,263 actively participating in the assessments.

How to check TS DSC results 2024

Once the results are officially released, candidates can follow these steps to check their scores: