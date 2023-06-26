TS EAMCET 2023 counselling for engineering, pharmacy admissions begins

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS EAMCET-2023) counselling for admissions into engineering and pharmacy courses began today.

For the first phase, candidates need to complete the online filing of basic information, payment of the processing fee, and slot booking for the selection of a helpline center, date, and time to attend for certificate verification on or before July 5.

To make the payment of the processing fee, follow the steps below:

Visit the official website of TS EAMCET (click here) and click on the link “pay processing fee” Register by entering the registration number given on the TSEAMCET-2023 hall ticket, the date of birth as mentioned in the SSC marks memo, and the hall ticket number of intermediate or its equivalent. Then enter basic details, including the Aadhar number, mobile number, email id, etc. Finally, pay the processing fee of Rs. 600 in the case of SC/ST candidates. For other candidates, the fee is Rs. 1200.

The next step of TS EAMCET 2023 counselling is certificate verification, which will begin on June 28 and continue until July 6. The following documents need to be submitted at the time of certificate verification:

TSEAMCET -2023 rank card. TSEAMCET -2023 hall ticket. Aadhar card. S.S.C or its equivalent marks memo. Intermediate or its equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate. VI to intermediate or its equivalent study certificates. Transfer certificate. Income certificate issued on or after January 1, 2023, by a competent authority, if applicable. EWS certificate issued by the Tahsildar valid for the year 2023-24, if applicable. Caste certificate issued by a competent authority, if applicable. Residence certificate of the candidate for a period of 7 years preceding the qualifying examination in cases where the candidate has no institutionalized education. Minority candidates need to submit an SSC transfer certificate containing minority status or a certificate from the headmaster.

After the certification verification process of TS EAMCET 2023 counselling, candidates can exercise options from June 28 to July 8. The options will be frozen on July 8.

The provisional allotments of seats will be released on or before July 12. Following the release of allotments, payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website can be done from July 12 to 19.