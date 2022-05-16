TSBIE releases intermediate annual calendar for 2022-2023

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday has released the Telangana Intermediate annual calendar for the academic year 2022-2023.

TSBIE secretary Syed Omer Jaleel in a press release said that the Board has released annual calendar and finalized exam dates.

The new academic year has total of 221 working days in the academic year.

This year, the festival of Dussehra holiday starts from October 2 to 9 and the classes will start from October 10.

The half-year examinations will be held from November 21 to 26.

Sankranthi has announced a three-day holiday from the January 13 to 15 next year.

Classes will resume on January 16, with pre-final exams from February 6 to 13 and practicals from February 20 to March 6.

The board said the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) will be held from March 15 to April 4.

Advanced supplementary examinations will be held in the last week of May. Summer vacations from April 1 to May 31, and colleges will reopen on June 1, 2023