TS Minorities Finance Corporation introduces crash professional courses

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) under the Training, Employment & Placement Programme scheme of the corporation is inviting applications from Muslims, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis for short-term crash professional skill development courses.

The following are the courses that are available:

Web Developer (FTCP, Hardware & Networking, Software Installation), Pre-Primary Teachers Training, Advanced Beautician Makeup, Mehendi Designing, Skulp Carving, Digital Marketing & Customer Care Executive, Computer Hardware & Networking, Splicer Technician, Any Time Napkin, Hotel & Hospitality Management, Cloud Computing, Data Science & Robotics, Entrepreneurship Development Programme, Blood Bank Technician, Medical Lab Technician, Multipurpose Health Worker, Physio Therapy, Dialysis Technician.

The courses will begin in the districts of the states on November 15.

The following are the eligibility criteria and documents to be submitted along with the application forms:

A) Aadhar Card of the trainee.

B) The candidate must belong to a Minority community except for Christians.

C) The candidate should be in the age group of 18 to 35 years.

D) The parental annual income of the candidate hailing from the rural areas below

Rs.1500001- and for the urban candidate below Rs 200000 (Income certificate

issued from the Mee Seva office/TahsildarlMRO)

E) The candidate must possess minimum educational qualifications as per the Crash

Professional Skill Development Courses for job employment and self-employment

courses.

The candidates who are willing to undergo training under the scheme shall obtain the application forms from the designated District Minorities Welfare Officers from November 4 and shall submit their application forms along with the enclosures on or before November 14.