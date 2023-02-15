TSBIE to issue fresh tender for digital evaluation of answer scripts

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be issuing a fresh tender for the onscreen digital evaluation of the Intermediate examinations answer scripts.

“The Intermediate Public Examination and Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination papers including the re-verification of answer scripts will now be evaluated digitally” held the Board.

However, the move was recently opposed by the Student Federation of India (SFI) and teachers’ organisations in the state, saying that nobody was informed about the decision and the evaluators had not been trained to evaluate the answer sheets of over 25 lakh students.

The new declaration came on Monday after the board received participation from only one company in the tender issued earlier.

The office opened the technical proposals of the said tender by 3 pm on Monday and found that only one firm, Magnetic Infotech Private Limited, participated in the tender.

“It is observed that the firm Coempt Edutek Private Limited has not participated in the tender, which shows that the allegations made by under-suspension junior lecturer Dr P Madhusudan Reddy is baseless and defamatory,” TSBIE said.

The last date for submission of the tender issued by the TSBIE earlier in January through e-procurement was February 13.

The onscreen digital evaluation system involves scanning and uploading answer sheets of the students on a software platform where lecturers can evaluate by reading on a computer screen and award marks digitally.