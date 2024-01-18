TSCHE to likely to rename EAMCET, announcement of test dates soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is set to announce the dates for Common Entrance Tests (CET) this week, aimed at facilitating admissions to various professional courses.

Officials from TSCHE have communicated that the council previously requested universities to propose three names each for the appointment of conveners who will conduct the entrance exams.

These exams, covering engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses, are anticipated to take place on May 10, 11, and 12, respectively.

Renaming exam

Meanwhile, there is a proposal to rename TS EAMCET to TS EAP CET or EPA CET this year. This change follows the exclusion of undergraduate admissions for MBBS and BDS courses from EAMCET due to the introduction of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

However, the term ‘Medicine’ has persisted in EAMCET, prompting the proposed name adjustment, pending government approval.

This modification in categorisation is not expected to impact the admission process for various professional courses. Students will continue to secure admissions in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes, with the TS EAP CET or EPA CET scores also being considered for BSc (nursing) admissions.