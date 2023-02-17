TSLPRB extends PET relief submission date for pregnant, new mothers

Hyderabad: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Friday extended the date of submission of undertaking statements by pregnant or new mother aspirants of state police recruitments’ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) up to February 28.

Telangana HC in January gave a green signal for pregnant women or those who have recently given birth to appear in the Final Written Examination for police recruitment.

The move came in response to a writ petition filed by women candidates who missed out on the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) owing to their critical pregnancy term.

The HC also earlier directed the appealing candidates to submit a written agreement that they would participate in PET within one month from the date of release of the final written examination result (if they qualify) on or before January 31.

However, the pregnant candidates have now been asked to fill in and submit details of their pregnancy term in the inward section of the Director General of Police, Lakdi-ka-pul, Hyderabad on or before February 28.

Candidates should also submit bonafide medical certificates along with a medical certificate of the gestation period (for candidates who are pregnant) and a certificate of giving birth to a child (for candidates in postpartum) from their concerned hospitals.

Aspirants who fail to submit representations along with an undertaking by the given deadline will be presumed uninterested in availing of this opportunity and will not be allowed the aforementioned relief.