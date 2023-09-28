TSMFC chairman accuses Governor of hindering state’s development

Hyderabad: Imtiaz Ishaq, Chairman of the Telangana Minority Finance Corporation, has criticized the Telangana Governor for acting like a representative of the BJP in the state and hindering its development. He accused her of interfering in the state’s affairs.

Imtiaz stated that after the Cabinet’s approval, the government recommended two leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party to the Raj Bhavan for appointment to the council. However, the Governor rejected these recommendations, citing their political backgrounds.

Imtiaz argued that the appointment of Tamilisai Soundararajan as Governor was a clear violation of government norms. He pointed out that Soundararajan had served as the Tamil Nadu BJP President just one day before becoming the Governor of Telangana. This, in his view, raised questions about the nomination process for the position of Governor.

Imtiaz further alleged that the Governor was not following democratic principles and was promoting the BJP’s agenda in the state. He claimed that the support of BJP leaders for the Governor’s decisions was evidence of this.

Imtiaz expressed concerns that the Governor’s interference could obstruct the appointment of lecturers and professors in universities and delay the passage of several pending bills in the Raj Bhavan. He cited an example of her attempt to hinder the merger of the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) with the government, which was only resolved after protests by RTC employees.

In light of these actions, Imtiaz questioned the need for a gubernatorial system in the country. He noted that Governors in various states were facing public backlash for obstructing decisions made by democratically elected governments.