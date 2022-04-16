TSMSC to begin coaching for government job aspirants in May

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minority Study Circle (TSMSC) coaching classes for government job aspirants will commence from the first week of May. Candidates should register their names at the District Minority Welfare office or the TSMSC office at Gunfoundry Hyderabad from Monday.

A senior official of the Minority Welfare Department said that TSMSC will be conducting the coaching classes in all the 33 districts of Telangana. Online classes will also be conducted for the convenience of the candidates.

Common coaching will be given for Group I, Group II and Group III exams while separate coaching is provided for Group IV category. “The coaching is free of cost. Candidates must visit the DMW office in their respective district and enroll themselves,” said the official.

In each district around 100 students will be selected by the minority welfare department for the free coaching programs. The course will be of 60 to 90 days’ duration depending upon the syllabus.

The officials explained that best of the faculty will be selected and all necessary assistance provided to the candidates so that they are able to clear the test and get a job.

The government released notifications to fill around 80k vacancies in various government departments including police and education. The TSMSC will also be organizing coaching for those desirous of getting into the police department, coaching for written as well as physical endurance test is planned.

A series of meetings between the Board of Intermediate Education, Centre for Educational Development of Minorities, Osmania University, Police Department and Minority Welfare Department was held before finalizing the proposals for starting the coaching programs.