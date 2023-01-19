TSPSC group 1 main exam question paper pattern released

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday released the group 1 main exam question paper. It was released after receiving approval from the commission in a meeting held yesterday.

The main exam is scheduled to be held in June and the question pattern was recommended by an expert committee.

The pattern can be viewed on the official website of the commission (click here).

In the recently released result of the TSPSC Group 1 prelim, 25050 candidates were shortlisted for the main exam. The commission shortlisted candidates following the 1:50 ratio.

Earlier, the commission notified 503 vacancies under group 1.

The written exam will consist of six compulsory papers along with a general English paper that will be a qualifying test in TSPSC Group 1 main.

TSPSC group 2, 3 and 4 notification

Meanwhile, the commission has released notifications for group 2, 3, and 4.

As per the notification, 783 posts will be filled under group 2 whereas, 1365 and 9168 vacancies will be filled under group 3 and 4 respectively.

While TSPSC started accepting applications for group 2 and 4, it is yet to begin receiving applications for group 3.

The last date of registration of group 2 and 4 is February 16 and January 30 respectively whereas, the process of accepting applications for group 3 will begin on January 24.

TSPSC

It is a constitutional body established under Article 315 of the Indian constitution. It selects candidates for various government jobs including TSPSC group 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Telangana State.

Formed on June 2, 2014, the commission currently has a chairman Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy, IAS (Retd), and seven other members. The chairman and all the members of the commission were appointed by the Governor of Telangana State.