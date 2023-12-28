TSPSC Group 2 exams postponed; new dates yet to be announced

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday postponed the Group 2 exams without disclosing the new dates.

The written exam was scheduled for January 6 and 7, 2024.

TSPSC Group 2 exam postponed for third time

This marks the third time the Group 2 exams have been postponed. The original dates were set for August 29 and 30.

Responding to candidate requests, the exams were rescheduled to November 2 and 3. Due to a clash with Telangana legislative assembly elections, the dates were further moved to January 6 and 7. Now, TSPSC has once again postponed the exams without providing new dates.

Number of vacancies

In terms of vacancies, through the group 2 exams, the Telangana government aims to fill 783 positions across 18 departments. The notification for the exams was issued on December 29 of the previous year, attracting a total of 5,51,943 applicants.

With the postponement of TSPSC Group 2 exams and no announcement of new dates, aspiring candidates need to wait for their dream government jobs.