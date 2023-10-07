TSPSC Group 4 results to be declared soon as final key released

TSPSC Group 4 results are expected this month.

Updated: 7th October 2023 8:43 am IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is gearing up to declare the results of the Group 4 exams as the commission announced the final key on Friday. The TSPSC Group 4 results are expected this month.

Previously, the commission had issued the preliminary key for the examination and invited objections from candidates between August 30 and September 4.

The objections regarding the preliminary key were forwarded to an expert committee for review. After their assessment, a final key was released.

In the final key, the officials removed eight questions from Paper I and changed the options for another eight questions. In Paper II, they dropped two questions and changed the options for five questions.

For the Group 4 services, the commission had advertised 8180 vacancies in various government departments. Approximately 9.51 lakh individuals expressed interest in the recruitment and registered themselves.

Out of this number, 762,872 candidates appeared for the TSPSC Group 4 exams that were conducted on July 1. Currently, the students are eagerly awaiting the results.

Until the results are released, students can access their OMR sheets on the commission’s official website (click here).

