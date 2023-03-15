TSPSC paper leak: Accused is BJP worker, claims BRS; KTR asks for probe

Hyderabad; The BRS party on Wednesday alleged that the second accused A Rajashekhar Reddy is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has put out photos of him wearing the saffron party’s shawl along with social media posts in support of the party.

Responding to BRS leader Jagan Patimeedi’s post claiming the same, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said that just to malign the state government, the BJP seems to have hatched a ‘conspiracy’. He asked the state DGP to investigate this matter thoroughly.

“Even by the very low standards of BJP, this is vulgarity at its worst Just to malign Telangana Govt, BJP seems to have hatched a conspiracy to destroy the lives of innocent youth I request the @TelanganaDGP Garu to enquire this matter thoroughly and bring perpetrators to justice,” he tweeted.

Raja Sekhar worked as a network administrator at TSPSC.

The accused persons P Praveen Kumar (32) Assistant Section Officer (ASO) at TSPSC, A Raja Sekhar (35), a network administrator at TSPSC, Renuka (35) a school teacher, L Dhakya (38) a technical assistant, K Rajeshwar (33), K Neelesh Nayak (28), P Gopal Nayak (29), K Srinivas (30) and K Rajendra Nayak (31) had been arrested by the Begum Bazaar police with the assistance of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) team on Monday.

Praveen, who works at TSPSC, contacted Raja Sekhar for the question paper of the Assistant Engineer (Civil) and both of them allegedly managed to get the paper from the confidential section of the TSPSC by hacking into a computer of the section officer in charge of custody of the question paper.

They allegedly transferred the 25 papers into a pen drive from the computer and later handed it over to Renuka and her husband Dhakya, who paid them Rs 5 lakh initially on March 2 and another Rs 5 lakh on March 6. Dhakya on getting the papers informed about it Rajeshwar Nayak, his relative who tried to make money, contacted Neelesh and Gopal, who were appearing for the exam, and discussed the possibility of striking a deal for the leaked exam question paper.

“After fixing the deal for Rs 13.5 lakh, Rajeshwar, and Dhakya handed over the question paper to Neelesh and Gopal who appeared for the exam. Both Srinivas, a constable working at Medchal police station, and Rajendra had helped the candidates,” DCP (Southwest) Kiran Khare said.