TSPSC question paper leak: 37 candidates barred for life

Hyderabad: In the light of prima facie evidence, the Telangana State Public Service Commission has debarred 37 candidates in connection with the question paper leakage.
The candidates, which include P Praveen Kumar, Atla Shekhar Reddy and Renuka Rathod, will be banned from taking any recruitment exams conducted by the TSPSC until further notice.
In a notice sent to the debarred candidates, the board has given a two-day ultimatum if they have any objection regarding the decision.
On 30 May, the SIT was assigned to a probe involving the use of ChatGPT and Bluetooth earphones to cheat in the TSPSC exams.
The investigation revealed that Poola Ramesh, a divisional engineer at Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL), sold leaked question papers to the candidates for a whopping amount of 10 crores.