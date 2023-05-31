TSPSC question paper leak: 37 candidates barred for life

In a notice sent to the debarred candidates, the board has given a two-day ultimatum if they have any objection regarding the decision.

Published: 31st May 2023
Hyderabad: In the light of prima facie evidence, the Telangana State Public Service Commission has debarred 37 candidates in connection with the question paper leakage.

The candidates, which include P Praveen Kumar, Atla Shekhar Reddy and Renuka Rathod, will be banned from taking any recruitment exams conducted by the TSPSC until further notice.

On 30 May, the SIT was assigned to a probe involving the use of ChatGPT and Bluetooth earphones to cheat in the TSPSC exams.

The investigation revealed that Poola Ramesh, a divisional engineer at Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL), sold leaked question papers to the candidates for a whopping amount of 10 crores.

