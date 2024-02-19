TSPSC releases Group-I exam notification for 563 posts: Details here

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), on Monday, February 19, invited online applications for the Group-I exams for 563 vacant posts in various departments. Eligible applicants can access the applications on the TSPSC website.

According to a notification, the date of submission of the online application is between February 23 and March 14. Applications will not be received after 5 pm on March 14.

TSPSC has advised candidates not to wait for the last date to avoid possible disconnectivity or inability to log in to the website due to high traffic.

Candidates can edit their submitted applications between February 23, and March 23.

Hall tickets

Hall tickets can be downloaded seven days prior and up to four hours before the commencement of the examination, the release said.

The preliminary examination is scheduled for May/June 2024, followed by the subjective test set for September/October 2024.

How to submit application

Candidates can login with his/her/their registered OTR (one time registration) number.

For those applying for the first time, candidates are requested to register his/her/their bio-data particulars through the given OTR on the TSPSC website. Once the registration is completed, a user ID is generated that will be sent to his/her/their registered mobile number and e-mail ID. This registered mobile number and e-mail ID will be used for further communication.

“It should be noted that candidates need to submit online applications for this notification specifically. OTR is not considered as an application for any post under any circumstances,” the release said.

Further, candidates who had previously applied for Group-I Services under Notification No. 04/2022 dated April 26, 2022 (now stands cancelled) must log in and submit a fresh application.

Failure to do so will result in their candidature not being considered. Additionally, these candidates are not required to submit the fee again, as it has already been paid previously.

The information communicated through the TSPSC website is final for all correspondence. No individual correspondence by any means will be entertained under any circumstances.