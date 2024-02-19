TSPSC cancels Group-I notification issued in 2022 for 503 posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has cancelled the Group-I notification issued on April 26, 2022, for 503 vacant positions.

In an official statement released on Monday, February 18, TSPSC Secretary Naveen Nicolas said, “Having taken totally of the circumstances into account, the Commission has decided to cancel the Notification No.4/2022 issued on 26/4/2022 for 503 posts in public interest.”

This is the third time the TSPSC exams have been cancelled. Earlier, in September last year, following the Telangana High Court’s order, the exams were cancelled. Before that, the exams were cancelled due to paper leak controversy in early 2023.

Just three days ago, chief minister Revanth Reddy assured the Group-I exam will be conducted soon. He announced job notifications for over 13,000 positions, including 563 Group-I posts. He also announced increasing the age limit of Group-I applicants to 46 years.

He had promised jobs to the 30 lakh unemployed youth in the state and also assured the recruitment would transparently take place through TSPSC on the lines of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

On December 11, the chief minister announced that TSPSC will be revamped and schedule for Group-I, Group-II, Group-III and Group-IV recruitment tests will be announced afresh. The announcement was made during high-level TSPSC meeting headed by chairman B Janardan Reddy and other key secretaries.