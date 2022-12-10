TSPSC releases merit list for Food Safety Officer enrollment exam

Hyderabad: The merit list for the recruitment examination to fill up the posts of Food Safety Officer (FSO) was released by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday.

Candidates who qualified for the exam would be eligible for the post of FSO in the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food (Health) Administration.

The commission said that the merit list which was prepared following the existing rules and procedures framed by the TSPSC will be displayed on the commission’s website.

The computer-based recruitment examination for the post of FSO in the Institute of Preventive Medicine Public Health Laboratories and Food (Health) Administration was conducted on November 7.

TSPSC further notified that the candidates would be shortlisted for verification of original certificates in a 1:20 ratio before finalising the selection list, adding that candidates who were rejected, if any, were not included in the merit list.