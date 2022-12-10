TSPSC releases notification for 1,392 junior lecturer post vacancies

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released another notification on Friday for 1,392 vacancies for the post of junior lecturers under the commissioner of Intermediate Education.

Of the total vacancies notified, 724 posts fall under multi-zone I and 668 falls under multi-zone II.



The vacancies pertaining to the subjects include 154 in Mathematics, 153 in English, 128 in Zoology, 117 in Hindi, and 113 each in Botany and Chemistry departments.

The recruitment examination is likely to be conducted in the month of June or July 2023.



Eligible candidates can apply online in the proforma application which will be made available on the commission’s website.