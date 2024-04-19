TSPSC revises PET vacancies break-up after GO issued for horizontal reservation for women

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued a revised break-up of vacancies for the post of physical education teachers (PET) in five residential educational institutions societies after the Women and Child Welfare Department issued an order for implementation of horizontal reservation for women for recruitment in these institutions on April 13.

As per the revised break-up, out of the 616 vacancies to be filled, 341 vacancies will be filled with women under all caste reservation categories for PETs in the girls’ institutions managed by these educational societies.