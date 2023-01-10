TSRERA warns public against buying properties by Square Yard factory

It is asked to enquire and check the RERA website before purchasing plots/flats/shops/villas.

Published: 10th January 2023
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) cautioned the general public against purchasing properties in the projects developed by M/s Square Yard Factory.

The factory is advertising, marketing, and selling units in the name of projects viz., Golden Palms Enclave located at Chevella, Green Square, and Prime Avenue located at Kistapur Majestic Villas located at Rakamcharla and Star Colony located at Rakamcharia.

“The activity is being carried out by the company without obtaining any requisite approvals from the concerned authorities (GHMC/HMDA/DTCP/TSRERA) and the above said activity is in violation of section 3(1) and 4(1) of RERA (Regulation and Development), Act 2016,” stated TSRERA.

It further stated that as per section 3(1) of RERA Act, 2016, “No promoter shall advertise, market, book, sell or offer for sale, or invite persons to purchase in any manner any plot. apartment or building, as the case may be, in any real estate project or part of it, in any planning area, without registering the real estate project with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority established under this Act”.

Therefore, it cautioned the buyers not to purchase units (plots/flats/villas/shops) in such unregistered projects.

It is asked to enquire and check the RERA website before purchasing plots/flats/shops/villas. The details of registered projects with TSRERA Authority is available in website “https://rerait.telangana gov.in/Searchlist/Search”

