TSRTC announces 43.2 pc Dearness Allowance for employees

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has concluded a wage revision, announcing a 43.2 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees.

This DA will be added to the basic salary after the revision and will be disbursed as part of the monthly salary.

Additionally, the recent revision in House Rent Allowance (HRA) by the State government will also apply to RTC employees following the salary revision. This adjustment in HRA is expected to significantly boost the overall salary of RTC employees.

Previously, there was concern among RTC employees when their recent salaries did not reflect the expected increase. To address this, the existing 31.8 per cent DA will be merged into the basic pay, effectively amounting to 43.2 per cent DA.

While government employees await four instalments of DA arrears, RTC employees receive their Dearness Allowances regularly.

In the past, seven instalments of DA arrears were announced for RTC employees, and prompt action by TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, along with persistent demands from labour unions, led to the clearance of these dues.

With all past dues settled, RTC employees in Telangana can now anticipate receiving salaries based on the revised DA, marking a positive development for their financial well-being.