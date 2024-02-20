TSRTC buses diverted to Medaram, delays at Hyderabad bus stops

Hyderabad: Commuters faced long waiting times at bus stops in Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 20, as Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has diverted over half of its fleet to the Medaram Jatara, slated from February 21 to 24. In the meantime, autorickshaw fares surged due to increased demand.

TSRTC initially announced plans to deploy 6,000 buses, including 1,800 from Hyderabad, to help 30 lakh devotees commute easily for Asia’s largest tribal festival.

The diversion of buses to the festival has impacted regular services, affecting everyday commuters, TSRTC’s managing director, VC Sajjanar, appealed to the public for cooperation during the fair.

TSRTC has arranged 6000 special buses to support the influx of 30 lakh devotees attending the Sammakka Saralamma Medaram Jatara. Most of the buses diverted from the city and other district depots have already been dispatched to Medaram.

Additionally, 51 camps have been established in Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, and Adilabad districts to facilitate the movement of devotees, TSRTC said.