TSRTC earns record revenue of Rs 22.65 crore on Raksha Bandhan

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has set a new record by registering a revenue of Rs 22.65 crore on a single day on Raksha Bandhan on Thursday.

As many as 40.92 lakh passengers were ferried across the state, which accounts for more than one lakh compared to the previous year.

The corporation earned Rs 21.66 crore on the day of the festival last year.

This time, RTC buses covered a total distance of 36.77 lakh km compared to 35.54 lakh km last year.

This time, the occupancy ratio (OR) of the buses in Nalgonda district also significantly increased.

Also Read Telangana edu dept sets new norms for fixing fee in private schools

While it recorded 101.01 percent OR last year, it grew to 104.68 percent this year. Except for Narketpally, other six depots recorded more than 100 percent occupancy in the buses.

While there are nine depots in the district, six achieved more than 100 percent OR.

In erstwhile Medak, Mahbubnagar and Karimnagar, too, the RTC achieved more than 90 percent OR.

The occupancy rate crossed over 100 percent at 20 depots of Huzurabad, Nalgonda, Bhupalpally, Husnabad, Parakala, Kalwakurti, Thorrur, Mahabubabad, Miryalaguda, Devarakonda, Yadagirigutta, Gajwel-Pragnapur, Kodada, Narsampeta, Suryapet, Dubbaka, Jangaon, Siddipet, Godavarikhani and Shadnagar.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and MD VC Sajjanar said, “Approximately 41 lakh passengers travelled using RTC buses on a single day.”

“Never in the history of undivided Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has the transport corporation earned Rs 22.65 crore in revenue on a single day. Last Rakhi, only 12 depots achieved more than 100 percent OR and this time 20 depots did the feat,” said the chairman.