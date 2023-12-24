TSRTC tender: Want to run canteens, stalls at Telangana bus stations? Here’s how

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced tenders from interested persons for commercial contracts like fuel outlets, stalls, parking lots, logistic services, etc.

TSRTC’s tender notice

Tenders are invited from the interested parties/ agencies for the appointment of contractors/licensees for the following:

1. For vacant stalls/ open spaces/ canteens/ parking places at the bus stations of Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, Secunderabad and Warangal Regions and Tarnaka Hospital.

2. To appoint service providers for day-to-day operation and maintenance of fuel outlets at 33 locations in Telangana.

3. For the maintenance of logistic services in the bus stations/units of Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar regions.

4. For Various outsourcing works in the bus stations/units of Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy Regions and Zonal Work Shop, Uppal.

Full details of the same can be viewed through the following websites: http://tsrtc.telangana.gov.in (Tenders) from 24.12.2023 onwards and the willing parties shall view the website http://tender.telangana.gov.in” for participation.

The TSRTC recently also invited applications from entrepreneurs for the supply of various types of city buses under its ‘Hire Scheme’ in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) zone.