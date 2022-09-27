TSRTC’s ‘Hyderabad Darshan’ will tour you around city in 12 hours

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Tuesday launched ‘Hyderabad Darshan’, a weekend tour package bus that would drive visitors across the city to seven different destinations, adding more appeal to the city’s tourism.

The bus starts at 8:00 am near Alpha Hotel in Secunderabad and will take tourists to Birla Mandir and Chowmahalla Palace. Lunch is setup at the Haritha Hotel in Taramati Baradari Resort.

TSRTC’S Hyderabad Darshan programme.

After touring Golconda Fort and Durgam Cheruvu Park, the bus will continue to NTR Park and Hussain Sagar by way of the renowned Cable Bridge. The guests would be dropped off at Alpha Hotel after the 12-hour journey.

The bus fare for Metro Express is Rs 250 for adults and Rs 130 for children, while the fare for Metro Luxury AC is Rs 450 and Rs 340, respectively.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.tsrtconline.in as of Tuesday’s service launch. Contact 040 23450033 or 040 69440000 for additional details.