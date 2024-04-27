TSSPDCL calls KCR’s power cuts in Mahabubnagar remark ‘false’

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) called BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s allegation that there were frequent power cuts in Mahabubnagar during his visit to former minister V Srinivas Goud’s house as “false”.

In his first attack on the Congress after joining social media platform X on Saturday, April 27, KCR said, “Many strange events are happening in Telangana state. An hour ago I was having lunch with Mahbubnagar MP candidate Manne Srinivas Reddy and former MLAs at the house of former minister Srinivas Goud when the power went out twice. Every day the chief minister and the deputy chief minister are lying about no power cuts. The former legislators who were with me told me on this occasion that electricity goes off ten times a day in their respective constituencies. What can be a greater proof of the administrative failure of the Congress party ruling the state? The people of the state and intellectuals should think. Jai Telangana.”

Criticising some media houses for carrying the power interruption news, TSSPDCL’s superintending engineer, Mahabubnagar, in a press release on Saturday, April 27, said that “such a claim is false and published without verification of facts.”

“The location mentioned in the claim, i.e. the residence of Sri Srinivas Goud, former minister & former MLA, Mahaboobnagar had continuous power supply today. Also, the electricity staff in the area have enquired the same with the neighbours in this locality and confirmed that there was no power interruption anytime during the day today,” the engineer said.

The official further said that an uninterrupted power supply was ensured from the substation which connects to the residence of Srinivas Goud.

“This was verified by the readings recorded in the meter of the substation transformers, which automatically records recent power interruptions. No interruption was found in the digital record of this meter. Also, uninterrupted power supply was ensured from the distribution transformer which connects to the residence of Sri. Srinivas Goud, former Minister & former MLA, Mahaboobnagar,” the press release added.

The official stated that this was verified by the readings recorded in the meter connected to the distribution transformer.

“No interruption was found in the digital record of this meter. Therefore, there was continuous power supply from TSSPDCL to the above-mentioned residence of Sri. Srinivas Goud, former Minister & former MLA, Mahaboobnagar today and the above claim of power interruption is false,” the press release read.