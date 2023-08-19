TTD bans fruits, vegetables sale on footpath routes to avoid attracting wild animals

Further, they have been directed to immediately inform the forest and TTD officials on sighting a wild beast while the temple will install closed circuit (cc) cameras along the footpath route.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th August 2023 8:29 am IST
With Covid receding, TTD set to resume Hinduism promotion activities
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo: Twitter)

Tirupati: Seeking to check the movement of wild animals along footpath routes to the Lord Venkateswara temple, which poses danger to devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has banned the sale of fruits and vegetables along them on Friday.

TTD, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, imposed this restriction to restrain devotees from buying fruits and vegetables and feeding them to deer and monkey, prey animals, which in turn attract wild beasts.

Also Read
TTD to install 500 CCTV cams to monitor movement of wild animals

“Henceforth, the sale of fruits and vegetables will not be allowed as the pedestrian pilgrims are purchasing them and feeding the monkeys, deer etc. This in turn is resulting in the intrusion of wild beasts which is posing a threat to the trekkers,” said the temple body in a press release.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, the 100-plus footpath shopkeepers along the Alipiri route were instructed to keep their premises clean and dump the trash in dustbins by segregating them into dry and wet wastes.

Further, they have been directed to immediately inform the forest and TTD officials on sighting a wild beast while the temple will install closed circuit (cc) cameras along the footpath route.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th August 2023 8:29 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button