TTD board member slams Telangana CM on ‘anti-Hindu’ remarks

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks on Hindus and gods of the community’s religion seems to be snowballing into a big controversy with. Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam (TTD) board member and BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh Bhanu Prakash Reddy lashed out at Revanth stating that the latter has hurt sentiments of Hindus.

Calling the Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s comments “disgusting” in a video message on Wednesday, December 3, Bhanu Prakash Reddy demanded that the CM retract his statement. The TTD board member also questioned Revanth Reddy if he can criticise gods of other religions.

The issue began a day earlier when Revanth Reddy at a party meeting in Hyderabad drew an analogy with the Hindu religion, stating that there are many gods worshipped by the devotees. “The Congress takes along all types of individuals. One says he will worship Lord Venkateswara, another says he will worship Hanuman. When we could not bring consensus on gods, I don’t think we can have consensus on political leaders and DCC presidents,” he said.

The comments apparently came in response to reports of unease within Congress over the appointment of new District Congress Committee (DCC) chiefs. Revanth Reddy in his remarks also said that there are local deities where toddy and non-vegetarian food are served during certain events and there are gods worshipped by those who eat ‘dal rice’ (vegetarians).

“How many gods are there for Hindus? Three crores? There is Hanuman for those who are not married. There is another god for those who marry twice,” Revanth Reddy had said.

Apart from the TTD board member, Telangana BJP chief Ramchander Rao, BJP MP and Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar also attacked the CM for his remarks. Ramchander Rao called for protests across Telangana on December 3 against Revanth Reddy’s comments, including burning his effigies. Bhanu Prakash Reddy also has demanded Revanth Reddy to apologise for his remarks.