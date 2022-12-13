TTD Executive Officer sentenced to one month jail

TTD Executive Officer sentenced to one month jail
Representative Image

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday sentenced Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive Officer Dharma Reddy to imprisonment for one month in a contempt of court case.

The court also imposed a Rs 2,000 fine on the official for disobeying the court orders. It directed the EO to surrender before the judicial registrar before December 27.

The sentence was pronounced in a case relating to regularisation of services of three contract employees of the TTD.

The court had ordered regularisation of services of the three employees. As the TTD official had not implemented the court orders, the aggrieved employees filed a contempt of court case against him.

The TTD manages the affairs of Sri Venkateswara temple, also known as Balaji temple, at Tirumala in Tirupati.

