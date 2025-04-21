‘Tu hai kya cheez’: Convict, lawyer openly threaten woman judge in Delhi

"Tu bahar mil, dekhte hai kaise zinda ghar jaati hai," the accused was heard saying to the judge.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st April 2025 9:42 pm IST
The image shows judiciary symbol
Representational Image

In a shocking incident, a convict and his lawyer openly threatened and hurled abuses at a woman judge in New Delhi after the accused was convicted in a cheque bounce case.

Tu hai kya cheez… tu bahar mil, dekhte hai kaise zinda ghar jaati hai (Who even are you… just meet me outside and let’s see how you make it back home alive),” the accused was heard saying to judicial magistrate Shivangi Mangla, leaving the court in absolute disbelief.

Also Read
‘Don’t take us lightly’: SC reprimands Samay Raina over stand up remark

The presiding judge promptly issued a show cause notice to the convict’s lawyer, Advocate Atul Kumar, for his conduct in court. The court also noted that appropriate action would be initiated against the accused before the National Commission for Women, Bar and Bench reported.

MS Creative School

The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety and dignity of judicial officers, particularly women judges, inside courtrooms.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st April 2025 9:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button