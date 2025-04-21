‘Tu hai kya cheez’: Convict, lawyer openly threaten woman judge in Delhi

In a shocking incident, a convict and his lawyer openly threatened and hurled abuses at a woman judge in New Delhi after the accused was convicted in a cheque bounce case.

“Tu hai kya cheez… tu bahar mil, dekhte hai kaise zinda ghar jaati hai (Who even are you… just meet me outside and let’s see how you make it back home alive),” the accused was heard saying to judicial magistrate Shivangi Mangla, leaving the court in absolute disbelief.

The presiding judge promptly issued a show cause notice to the convict’s lawyer, Advocate Atul Kumar, for his conduct in court. The court also noted that appropriate action would be initiated against the accused before the National Commission for Women, Bar and Bench reported.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety and dignity of judicial officers, particularly women judges, inside courtrooms.