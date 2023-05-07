”Tu Secular’ certificate to RSS man’: Owaisi slams Congress

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), criticised former Congress President Sonia Gandhi when she campaigned in Karnataka’s Hubballi for Jagadish Shettar, who just joined the party after cutting relations with the BJP.

Owaisi told a crowd in Hubballi on Saturday that he did not anticipate Sonia Gandhi to campaign for Jagadish Shettar, whom he referred to as “a man from the RSS.”

Jagadish Shettar resigned from the BJP last month after being denied a ticket to run in the Karnataka assembly elections on May 10. On a Congress ticket, he is running for the Hubballi-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency.

“Ye aapka Secularism hai? Tum aisey muqabala karogey Modi se? Madam Sonia Gandhi mujey summed nahi this aapsey ke aap ek RSS ke aadmi ke liye campaign karney aayengi. Jagdish Shettar toh RSS se aaya hai. Afsoos ki baat hai ki ideology ki ladai mei Congress nakaam hai,” he said slamming the Congress.

(Is this your Secularism? Is this how you will fight Modi? Masam Sonai Gandhi I did not expect that you will come and campaign for an RSS man. Jagdish Shettar had come from RSS. It is sad that Congress is unsuccessful in the war of ideology.)

He added that Congress welcomes those who leave BJP for the party terming them as secular.

“Congress ka mamala ye hai ke jo bjp se nikal gaya..inkey paas ek certificate ki dukaan hai..yun laga ke laga detey (acts out licking a paper to make it stick)..tu secular bolkey. (Congress believes that those who leave BJP are welcomed with a certificate that says “You are Secular”.)