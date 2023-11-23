Tunisian actress Hend Sabry resigns as WFP Goodwill Ambassador

Tunisian actress Hend Sabry has announced her resignation from her position as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations (UN) World Food Program (WFP) after nearly 13 years of work.

This came in protest against the use of starvation as a weapon against the residents of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Taking to Instagram, Sabry said, “I write this with a heavy heart and with great sadness, as I have decided to step down from my role as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme, a role that I cherish and have played for years.”

“I learned a lot… and I cried a lot with all of you throughout this journey, which will always remain in my heart.”

Sabri pointed out that, 13 years ago, she “became part of the large family of the United Nations World Food Program,” and said that this is “part of a great and noble mission… and I am proud of that.”

“Over the past weeks, I have witnessed and shared the experiences of my dedicated colleagues at the World Food Programme in feeling helpless because they are unable to carry out their duty to the fullest, as they always do, towards the children, mothers, fathers, and grandparents in Gaza,” she said.

The Tunisian actress expressed her inability to help civilians surrounded by death due to the crushing war machine.

She emphasized her efforts to voice her concerns at the World Food Programme’s highest level, advocating for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and preventing starvation as a war weapon.

“I was certain that the World Food Programme – which had won the Nobel Peace Prize just three years ago and having been an active participant in UN Resolution 2417 which condemned the use of starvation as a method of war – would use its voice as powerfully as it did in emergencies and multiple humanitarian crises,” she explained.

Also Read Qatar Emir’s mother Sheikha Moza resigns as UNESCO ambassador

“However, starvation and blockades have been used as weapons of war over the past 46 days against more than two million civilians in Gaza,” Sabry said. “For this reason, I announce my resignation and wish all my colleagues in the World Food Programme safety and peace,” she adds.

Sabry concluded that she will continue to fulfill her humanitarian and societal roles in various ways.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7, Sabry has been actively supporting the Palestinian cause through her social media posts.