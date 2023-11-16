Qatar Emir’s mother Sheikha Moza resigns as UNESCO ambassador

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, mother of Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, has apologized and stepped down from her role as a UNESCO Goodwill ambassador due to organisation’s failure in protecting the children in Gaza and providing them relief.

The move was announced during the “One Heart for Palestine” summit in Istanbul, Turkey, that was hosted by Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan on Wednesday, November 15.

“When I accepted then Director General Mr Koichiro Matsuura’s invitation to become a UNESCO Special Envoy for Basic and Higher education, I held great respect for the organization,” Sheikha Moza revealed during the summit.

“I was profoundly hopeful that together we could change the field of education and protect it. But I was disappointed in the silence from UNESCO while students are targeted, and schools destroyed in Gaza, which does not align with UNESCO and its mandate on any level.”

In her speech during the session, Sheikha Moza stressed the need for “the Arab and Islamic world to unite regarding what is happening in Gaza,” and asked, “How long will the international community continue to watch and remain silent? How can anyone who criticizes crimes in Gaza be accused of anti-Semitism?”

Sheikha Moza stated that they are doing their best to assist Palestinians, but their efforts are significantly less than what is owed to them.

“Everything we do is for the people of Palestine in Gaza and West Bank. Even so, it is far less than what is owed to them”, she said.

“The people of Gaza represent the dignity of the Ummah at the wretched moment of history”, she added.

“I bear witness oh children of Palestine you were born men and the embodiment of dignity” ” she added.

“Your resilience and integrity expose the failure of those who are supposed to lead”, she said.

“You will always remain a source of pride for us”, she further said addressing the First Ladies of the Islamic World.

“I bow to you, children of Palestine, you will always be our source of pride.”



Sheikha Moza has served as a Special Envoy for Basic and Higher Education for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 2003, and has launched several projects.

The organization sponsors educational projects and supports children in countries facing crises or difficulties in school enrollment.

She founded the “Education Above All” Foundation in 2012, implementing programs like “Educate a Child,” “Protecting Education in Conflict and Insecurity,” and “Reach Out to Asia.”