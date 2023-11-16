UAE to build three desalination plants to supply Gaza with water

Abu Dhabi: As the Israel-Hamas conflict entered its 41st day on Thursday, November 16, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced plans to build three desalination plants in Gaza as part of its Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation.

The Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defence said the plants would be built in Rafah, Gaza Strip, following President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s directives to support Palestinians, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Each plant has a daily production capacity of 200,000 gallons, resulting in a total of 600,000 gallons, which benefits 300,000 people daily.

The initiative symbolizes the UAE’s historic support and solidarity with Palestine, especially in light of their challenging circumstances.

‘Gallant Knight 3’ was launched on November 5 in collaboration with UAE institutions to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

On November 13, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) invited licensed medical professionals to volunteer at the UAE’s field hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced that 1,000 Palestinian children will be transported to UAE hospitals for medical treatment, accompanied by their families from Gaza.

Since the Hamas attack on October 7, Gaza has been bombarded relentlessly, killing over 11,500 Palestinians, with nearly two-thirds of them being women and minors.