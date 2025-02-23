Tunnel roof collapse: Jharkhand CM urges Reddy to ensure rescue of workers, offers help

Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to ensure all possible assistance for the rescue of workers who are trapped in a tunnel after a section of it collapsed in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project.

At least eight workers, including four from Jharkhand, were trapped in the tunnel that collapsed in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Saturday, officials said.

“There are reports of some workers from other states including Jharkhand being trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal Tunnel accident in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. I request the Chief Minister of Telangana, Mr @revanth _anumula ji, to provide all possible rescue help in the tunnel accident. I pray for the safety of all the workers trapped in the accident from Marang Buru,” Soren posted on X on Saturday night.

The Jharkhand government is coordinating with the Telangana administration, and is ready to provide all necessary help, he said.

As per the preliminary information, the four workers from Jharkhand who are trapped in the tunnel belong to Gumla district, an official said.

The state Labour Department was gathering information about their families, an official statement said.

The State Migrant Control Room is in touch with the Telangana government regarding these workers, it added.