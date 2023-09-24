Turkey condemns ‘attacks’ against Quran in Netherlands

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th September 2023 8:51 am IST
Iran summons Danish ambassador over Quran desecration
Holy Quran

Ankara: Turkey condemned the “provocative attacks” on the Quran outside embassies of Muslim countries, including the Turkish embassy, in the Netherlands, the country’s Foreign Ministry said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

“We condemn the spread of these provocative attacks, which aim to humiliate our religion and its believers, in European countries where they are tolerated, and these acts of hatred are allowed under the guise of freedom of expression,” the Ministry said on Saturday in a statement.

Also Read
Iraq seeks extradition of man who desecrated Quran in Sweden

Effective measures must now be taken by the countries, where the “attacks” take place, against these provocations, which are recognised by the United Nations as religious hatred and a violation of international law, the statement added.

MS Education Academy

The Ministry called on the Dutch authorities to take necessary action against the perpetrator of the incident and to take precautions to prevent these incidents from recurring, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Turkey will continue its fight against this sick and hate-based mentality with determination on every platform,” it said.

Edwin Wagensveld, leader of Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), tore Islam’s holy book Quran in the Netherlands on Saturday, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

In his protests throughout the day in the city of The Hague, Wagensveld tore the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy as well as the embassies of Pakistan and Indonesia, according to Anadolu.

He had previously been involved in several demonstrations of tearing the Quran, the agency said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th September 2023 8:51 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button