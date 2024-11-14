Turkey cuts all relations with Israel, says Erdogan

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his government has cut all ties with Israel due to the ongoing genocide in Gaza Strip.

Erdogan made these remarks on Wednesday, November 13, to journalists on his plane after his recent visits to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, the Anadolu Agency reported.

“The government of the Republic of Turkey, under the leadership of Tayyip Erdogan, will not continue or develop relations with Israel,” Erdogan said.

“[Our ruling coalition] is resolute in its decision to cut ties with Israel, and we will maintain this stance in the future as well. We, as the Republic of Turkey and its government, have currently severed all relations with Israel.”

He emphasised Turkey’s strongest response to Israel’s actions in Palestine and pledged to hold Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accountable for the genocide.

Erdogan expressed concern over Israel’s increasing aggression in Palestinian territories and Lebanon, stating that weapons and ammunition flow will exacerbate the situation.

He emphasised the necessity of an immediate ceasefire and the provision of continuous and regular humanitarian aid to those in need.

Since October 2023, Turkey condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, accusing it of massacres against Palestinian civilians, calling for a ceasefire, and exerting significant pressure on Tel Aviv.

In May this year, Turkey halted trade with Israel, despite limiting exports of 54 goods. Despite this, Israel continued its aggression against Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of 43,712 Palestinians and injuries of 103,258 according to the enclave’s Ministry of Health. At least 10,000 individuals remain missing, likely dead and buried under rubble.