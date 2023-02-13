Turkey earthquake: Man recites Quran while being rescued from rubble

After the two devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, the smell of death lingered. The tragic stories much like the debris, kept piling one atop the other.

A video clip, spread on social media, documented the moment the rescue teams pulled out a Turkish officer from under the rubble of his collapsed house after 104 hours, as he recited verses from the Quran.

The video of 47-year-old surviving Turkish officer Osman Furat, showed rescue teams removing a citizen from among the rubble while he was reading verses from Surah Al-Baqarah aloud.

In another video clip spread on social media that showed an elderly person under the rubble of the earthquake in the state of Kahramanmaraş in southern Turkey, and next to him was a copy of the Holy Quran that he kept throughout his life.

زلزال تركيا.. إنقاذ رجل مسن كان يحتفظ بنسخة من المصحف طوال بقائه تحت الأنقاض في قهرمان مرعش — يني شفق العربية (@YeniSafakArabic) February 8, 2023

It is noteworthy that the two devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 that struck both Turkey and Syria has so far claimed nearly 35,000 lives, amid expectations that the number will rise further.