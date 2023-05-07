Turkey embassy in Khartoum to relocate after gunfire on ambassador’s car

The decision was made after the official vehicle of the Turkish ambassador was under gunfire hit on Saturday.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 7th May 2023 1:05 pm IST
Turkey embassy in Khartoum to relocate after gunfire on ambassador's car
Turkey flag

Ankara: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced that Turkey has decided to relocate its embassy in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, to Port Sudan, in response to an earlier incident where the Turkish ambassador’s vehicle was targeted by gunfire.

“For the safety of our embassy and our colleagues, we decided to move our embassy to Port Sudan,” Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the semi-official Anadolu Agency, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkish Ambassador Ismail Cobanoglu had discussed the issue with both the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and informed them about the relocation plans, the Turkish minister added.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Erdogan offers to mediate between Sudan’s warring parties as violence rages

The decision was made after the official vehicle of the Turkish ambassador was under gunfire hit on Saturday, while no one was wounded in the accident, and the vehicle sustained damage.

After the incident, the RSF and the Sudanese army exchanged accusations. The RSF claimed that the area where the attack occurred was under military control and reiterated its commitment to protecting diplomatic missions in the country. Conversely, the army attributed responsibility to the RSF for the assault.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 7th May 2023 1:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button