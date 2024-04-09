Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel until Gaza ceasefire

Turkey has taken a significant diplomatic stance by imposing export restrictions on Israel until a ceasefire is announced in war-torn Gaza, announced the Turkish Trade Ministry on Tuesday, March 9.

The announcement stated that the restrictions would apply to exports of 54 distinct categories, including brick, cement, aluminium, iron, marble, steel, fertilizer, building supplies and equipment, aviation fuel, and more.

This move comes amidst escalating tensions in the region, particularly due to Israel’s war on Gaza. The ministry said the limitations will go into force on Tuesday, coinciding with Ankara’s announcement that it would be taking action after Israel turned down its request to participate in a humanitarian airdrop.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/saudi-arabia-man-attempts-suicide-at-masjid-al-haram-jumps-off-upper-floor-3006282/

“This decision will remain in place until Israel, under its obligations emanating from international law, urgently declares a ceasefire in Gaza and allows the unhindered flow of sufficient humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, “The minister declared.

Israel and Turkey withdrew their ambassadors shortly after the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out. The action on Tuesday marks Ankara’s first major strike against Israel since the war began. President Tayyip Erdogan has come under fire for its economic links to Israel.

In Istanbul on Saturday, police arrested scores of demonstrators calling for an end to commerce with Israel. Two police officers engaged in the event were suspended by the authorities, as the administration attempts to win back public confidence following the opposition’s decisive victory in the municipal elections on March 31.