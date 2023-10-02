Turkey launches airstrikes against Kurdish rebels after Ankara bomb attack

The Turkish airstrikes targeted the PKK bases in Gara, Hakurk, Metina and Qandil.

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 2nd October 2023 10:43 am IST
Turkey launches airstrikes against Kurdish rebels after Ankara bomb attack
Representative Image

Ankara: Turkish forces carried out airstrikes in northern Iraq and destroyed 20 targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the country’s Defence Ministry has said.

The Turkish airstrikes targeted the PKK bases in Gara, Hakurk, Metina and Qandil, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by the ministry on Sunday evening.

The military campaign came after two attackers attempted a bomb attack in front of the Turkish Interior Ministry’s building in the capital Ankara on Sunday morning, which slightly injured two police officers.

One attacker died after he set off the suicide bomb, while the other was shot dead by the police.

The Interior Ministry said that one of the attackers was identified as a member of the PKK and an investigation is underway to determine the identity of the other.

The Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments in northern Iraq against the PKK, especially in the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the group.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

