Turkey-Syria earthquake instills hope; survivors found after 100 hrs

Although it has been four days since the two powerful earthquakes that shook southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, February 6, hope for survivors is still not lost, as many people have survived under the rubble, even after waiting for help for more than 100 hours.
The camera lenses have documented remarkable rescue stories that have been described as miraculous, and below are some of these highlight stories.
On Friday, Anadolu Agency and TRT Haber Canli’s account on Twitter published a set of videos documenting the rescue operations of survivors of the devastating earthquake after 100 hours.
Anadolu Agency wrote in a tweet, “60-year-old man was pulled out alive from the rubble of a collapsed building, in another miraculous rescue in southern Turkey 104 hours after powerful earthquakes shook the region.”
In another tweet, Anadolu Agency wrote, “A toddler and his seven-year-old brother are rescued from the debris in Hatay province 105 hours after earthquakes shake southern Turkey.”
A 32-years-old man was pulled out alive from under the rubble of a collapsed building after 100 hours had passed in Hatay province.
3.5-year-old Zeynep Ela was pulled out from debris in Hatay province, 103 hours after earthquakes shook Turkey.
A newborn baby and her mother was pulled alive from quake debris in Turkey.
A 30-year-old Turkish civil engineer was pulled out after 101 hours.
A mother and her son were pulled out in Diyarbakir and another person in Hatay from under the rubble 100 hours after the earthquake.
It is noteworthy that the two earthquakes that struck southern Turkey, on Monday, were of magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale.
According to the Turkish Disaster Management Authority, 19,388, bodies have been recovered from under the rubble so far, while 3,162 bodies have been officially counted in Syria, bringing the death toll to 20,296.