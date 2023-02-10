Turkey-Syria earthquake instills hope; survivors found after 100 hrs

Although it has been four days since the two powerful earthquakes that shook southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, February 6, hope for survivors is still not lost, as many people have survived under the rubble, even after waiting for help for more than 100 hours.

The camera lenses have documented remarkable rescue stories that have been described as miraculous, and below are some of these highlight stories.

On Friday, Anadolu Agency and TRT Haber Canli’s account on Twitter published a set of videos documenting the rescue operations of survivors of the devastating earthquake after 100 hours.

Anadolu Agency wrote in a tweet, “60-year-old man was pulled out alive from the rubble of a collapsed building, in another miraculous rescue in southern Turkey 104 hours after powerful earthquakes shook the region.”

60-year-old man was pulled out alive from the rubble of a collapsed building, in another miraculous rescue in southern Türkiye 104 hours after powerful earthquakes shook the region https://t.co/05aw5IzYb1 pic.twitter.com/ro1291SFAW — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 10, 2023

In another tweet, Anadolu Agency wrote, “A toddler and his seven-year-old brother are rescued from the debris in Hatay province 105 hours after earthquakes shake southern Turkey.”

A toddler and his seven-year-old brother are rescued from the debris in Hatay province 105 hours after earthquakes shake southern Türkiye pic.twitter.com/bW9phZ5fhQ — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 10, 2023

A 32-years-old man was pulled out alive from under the rubble of a collapsed building after 100 hours had passed in Hatay province.

(VIDEO) Uzbek rescue team pulled a 32-years-old man alive from under the rubble of a collapsed building



🕙Rescued after 100 hours

🧔‍♂️Naim Bayasli is from SE Hatay province

🚑Taken to hospital by ambulance https://t.co/503qanf3gu pic.twitter.com/WaOADU09zl — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 10, 2023

3.5-year-old Zeynep Ela was pulled out from debris in Hatay province, 103 hours after earthquakes shook Turkey.

Rescue teams pull out 3.5-year-old Zeynep Ela from debris in Hatay province, 103 hours after earthquakes shook Türkiye https://t.co/eSPNgRD2uZ pic.twitter.com/LWLlvhuBoU — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 10, 2023

A newborn baby and her mother was pulled alive from quake debris in Turkey.

(VIDEO) Rescue teams pull alive a newborn baby and her mother from quake debris in Türkiye pic.twitter.com/sfOpuGOkeS — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 10, 2023

A 30-year-old Turkish civil engineer was pulled out after 101 hours.

'Don't leave without giving me a hug, brother'



Rescue worker narrates scene as he saves Turkish engineer from rubble in quake-hit Hatay https://t.co/fhl6wJURCc pic.twitter.com/4DEhx205JW — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 10, 2023

A mother and her son were pulled out in Diyarbakir and another person in Hatay from under the rubble 100 hours after the earthquake.

Kahramanmaraş’ta 100. saatte bir kişi daha enkazdan sağ çıkarıldı. pic.twitter.com/Zq9s7kr15t — TRT Haber Canlı (@trthabercanli) February 10, 2023

It is noteworthy that the two earthquakes that struck southern Turkey, on Monday, were of magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale.

According to the Turkish Disaster Management Authority, 19,388, bodies have been recovered from under the rubble so far, while 3,162 bodies have been officially counted in Syria, bringing the death toll to 20,296.