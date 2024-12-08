Turkey urges caution to prevent terrorists from exploiting Syria’s situation

When asked about the whereabouts of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan responded, "Probably out of Syria".

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 8th December 2024 8:02 pm IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed here on Sunday the need to prevent terrorist organisations from exploiting the situation in Syria for their agendas.

Speaking at a press conference during the Doha Forum 2024 in Qatar, Fidan expressed Turkey’s commitment to supporting the Syrian people, pledging to help address the challenges ahead.

When asked about the whereabouts of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, he responded, ‘Probably out of Syria,’ Xinhua news agency reported.

Recent developments in Syria, Fidan noted, have been closely reviewed and monitored in collaboration with key Arab nations, including Qatar, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, as well as the United States, in a concerted effort to promote regional stability.

“The new administration must be established in an orderly manner,” Fidan stressed, urging international and regional actors to help ensure a smooth transition in Syria.

Fidan’s remarks came as Syrian rebel forces took the capital Damascus and declared the collapse of Assad’s government earlier on Sunday.

